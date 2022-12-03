Shatta Wale mocks the Black Stars after World Cup fiasco

Popular reggae-dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr known by his stage name Shatta Wale has mocked the Ghana national football team, Black Stars.
This follows the elimination of the Black Stars from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after they were defeated by the Uruguay National football team led by Luis Suarez.
Before the penultimate group H encounter between Ghana and Uruguay, the Black Stars only needed a drawn game to proceed to the next round of the competition.
However, the revenge many were seeking turned otherwise as Uruguay were able to score two unanswered goals which means Ghana were bottom of the group with only 3 points.
Sharing his thoughts about the football match in a Facebook post, Shatta Wale asked his fans if they can play his song JJC which means ‘Johnny Just Come’ to welcome the Black Stars.
“Guys can we play JJC to welcome the BLACK STARS at least," Shatta Wale said.
