Shatta Wale no be Geographer but he is putting Ghana on the map - Kwadwo Sheldon

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Ghanaian social media comic star, Kwadwo Sheldon is impressed with Shatta Wale’s achievements in recent times.
The attention of Africa for that matter the world has been drawn to Ghana after news popped up that music video for Beyonce’s song Already featuring Shatta Wale would soon be released.
As if that isn’t enough, news came in this morning that the dancehall icon has an unreleased song with American rapper, Meek Mill.
All these which appears to have impressed Sheldon has caused him to reveal on Twitter that although Shatta Wale is not a geographer, he’s putting Ghana on the world map.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Meek Mill wants to be featured on Shatta Wale’s next mixtape
- Addi Self tears former group member Captan apart, calls him a snitch
- Jupitar declares Shatta Wale as the king of Ghana music
- I don’t regret dissing Shatta Wale with my ‘Gbee Nabu’ song – Yaa Pono
- I never had time for my family when I was in Shatta Wale’s camp – Addi Self claims
- Read all related articles