Shatta Wale not my bestie but we're very cool - Stonebwoy dismisses 'feud' rumors

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has put to rest rumors that he and Shatta Wale are no longer on good terms.

This impression was given when Stonebwoy recently tweeted at Shatta Wale telling him not to assume they're like "bread and butter".



The above tweet generated lots of discussions on social media with some people speculating the Shatta Wale-Stonebwoy feud has been ignited again.



But Stonebwoy has dismissed all the speculations.



In an interview with Abeiku Aggrey Santana on Okay FM's 'Drive Time', Stonebwoy explained that his tweet was necessitated after Shatta Wale granted an interview with actor Kwaku Manu and told the host he (Stonebwoy) hasn't been contacting him, to wit there is somehow a lack of communication between them recently.

Stonebwoy emphasized that there is nothing wrong with his brotherly relationship with Shatta Wale and that his tweet should be taken on a lighter note.



To him, they may not be best friends but they're extremely cool stressing his heart is clean towards his music brother.



Watch video below



