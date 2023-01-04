7
Menu
Entertainment

Shatta Wale owes me a lot of money - Michy alleges

Shatta And Michy6.png Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and his ex-girlfriend, Michy

Wed, 4 Jan 2023 Source: hotfmghana.com

Shatta Wale's ex-girlfriend, Michy, has alleged that the dancehall artiste owes her a lot of money.

According to Michy, after featuring on the 'Low Tempo' song, Shatta has refused to pay what is due her, from the Youtube revenue.

"I have stated on several occasions that I don't need a collabo from Shatta Wale because I have the biggest collabo with him ... 'Low Tempo' has over 7 million views on Youtube...and Shatta hasn't paid me for that -- he owes me a lot of money and you know, I will collect it." She alleged in a viral video.

Laying down her rules should they produce another song in the future, Michy, without mincing words said, "Shatta will pay me before I would do another collabo with me...He will really pay big before I do it".

Earlier, Michy in a discussion on Hitzfm disclosed that she and Shatta Wale barely communicate.

This was after she declined to speak about him while promoting Yvonne Nelson's movie titled 'The Men We Love'.

Source: hotfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Related Articles: