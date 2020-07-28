Entertainment

Shatta Wale poses with wades of dollars while jamming to Stonebwoy’s “Putuu”

Stonebwoy (L) and Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale is seen chilling in a latest video he shared on his Instagram page.

In the video sighted by GhBase. com, the Dancehall king was showing off bundles of dollars believed to be his.



He captioned the post “DAMAKA GROUP OF COMPAINIES”.



Shatta Wale was jamming to Stonebwoy’s latest hit song "Putuu" while counting his cash.



Meanwhile Shatta Wale’s video with American pop star Beyonce is out and he is been celebrated across Ghana for putting Ghana on the Global map.

Some Industry players commended him for a job well done.







