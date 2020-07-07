Entertainment

Shatta Wale postpones upcoming ‘Gift of God’ album release

Award-winning Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has indicated that his much-anticipated ‘Gift of God’ album, will, unfortunately, not be released this year as was earlier scheduled.

The ‘Borjor’ hitmaker said that even though “preparation toward my studio album, GIFT OF GOD #GOG is still underway – my team and I are working tirelessly to put together a timeless album that will stand the test of time and to give all my fans and music lovers around the world an unforgettable experience” – the decision to pull the plugs on it was made "after considering the negative impact of the coronavirus on mankind."



Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., however, hinted at releasing the ‘Gift of God’ album in 2021.



"We were looking at dropping the album this year, but upon second thought, looking at how the coronavirus pandemic is taking a heavy toll on mankind, we have decided to postpone the final release date to next year 2021," he noted.

He also urged the public to "take the virus seriously because it’s real".



“Follow the protocols. Protect yourself at all times, wear nose masks, wash your hands regularly and use hand sanitisers more often and practise social distancing," he said.



The 'Gift of God' album is expected to have the three other big names: Stonebwoy, Samini and Sarkodie, as well as Nigeria's JoeBoy, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

