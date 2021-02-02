Shatta Wale rains insults on Aisha Modi, threatens her

Aisha Modi has incurred the wrath of Shatta Wale as she receives hot insults and threats

It seems music investor and avid Stonebwoy fan, Aisha Modi, has touched the tail of the lion as from all indications the battle line between herself and Shatta Wale has been drawn.

Although Shatta Wale’s outburst on social media today February 02, 2021 was as a result of some looming controversies between the two camps, some have said Aisha’s constant habit of belittling other artistes in the quest to hype Stonebwoy has somewhat necessitated this action.



According to sources, Aisha Modi posted a picture of Stonebwoy, eulogizing him for traveling around the world and making money while other musicians sit in Ghana idle.



Her comments attracted several backlashes from social media users including a particular SM fan who mercilessly insulted her.



“The fact that he decided to roam and take pictures in this corona era does not make him hardworking. Stop fooling,” the SM fan wrote.



Aisha who did not take the insults likely also replied saying:



“Tell your king to stop sleeping with his cousin and work hard. You fools should bring yourselves and you’ll hear nonsense."

Shatta who obviously was following the back and forth between the two parties, took to Instagram to address the issue.



In a 41-munites video clip, the SM boss rained insults and cursed Aisha for her damming comments about himself.



“You commented on someone’s page that I’m sleeping with my cousin. Have I ever told you anything about that? Respect yourself. Stonebwoy is my blood that’s why I overlook certain things he does so don’t you ever involve yourself in my business. I will slap you everywhere I see you. You claim to live at East Legon and I also reside there so try and step foot in my house and see if you won’t receive slaps. I will slap you and it will be worse than what Stonebwoy did to Angletown,” Shatta Wale fumed and further unleashed unprintable words.



Below is the video:



