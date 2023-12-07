Shatta Wale rallies behind Ghanaian ‘singathon’ record contender

Asantewaa, Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has publicly declared his support for Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a broadcast journalist and Women Empowerment Advocate, who announced her intentions to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Taking to Facebook on December 6, Shatta Wale encouraged Asantewaa, highlighting that although he doesn’t know her personally, she has his full support.



"I wish I will be there to support this lady... You can do it! Let’s goooo. I don’t know you from anywhere, but I want to support and boost your confidence and also let you know you are winning hands down," he stated.



Asantewaa aims to break the current world record held by Sunil Waghmare from India, who achieved the remarkable 105-hour feat on March 7, 2012.



With the ‘green light’ from Guiness World Records, Asantewaa intends to break and set a new record of 117 hours minimum and 120 hours maximum.



Meanwhile, the anticipation is high as Ghanaians rally behind Asantewaa in her pursuit of this extraordinary achievement.



