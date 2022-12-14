Shatta Wale reacts to 'Last Last' song sampling claim

When Shatta Wale on the occasion of his 38th birthday released a single titled 'Cash Out', some music lovers claimed that the song sounded like one of Burna Boy's tracks.

Others claimed that the Ghanaian Dancehall giant sampled Burna Boy's hit song 'Last Last'.



Reacting to the allegations that led some critics to mock Shatta Wale, the man in question explained that there is nothing wrong with sounding like the musician he described as his brother.



It would be recalled that the two artistes had an enviable relationship back in the day. This birthed a collaboration between Shatta Wale and the Nigerian artiste.



However, things went sour as Shatta Wale and Burna Boy went after each other in a series of tweets in late December 2021.



Shatta in his recent interview with Sammy Flex on CTV addressed Burna Boy's song sampling allegation. To the surprise of many, he passed a joke about the situation to confirm that there is no bad blood between them.

"You have seen two people that are brothers and one is singing like the other. Have you seen a family that doesn't look alike? He is my brother so if he has sung and I have sung, he takes left and I take right...we are tired. There are a whole lot of artistes in Ghana who are singing like somebody. People are not blaming them, me that I have a brother that I am singing like my brother you're saying...I will continue to sing, I will record another one," said Shatta who was all smiles in white addressing the issue.







Check out the songs below:









GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal







OPD/BB