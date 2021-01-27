Shatta Wale reacts to reports that he has sacked Bulldog

Artist manager, Bulldog and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has denied reports suggesting that he has sacked his Manager Bulldog.

There were reports suggesting that the biggest Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has sacked his manager Bulldog after the latter got embroiled in politics which led to his arrest some weeks ago.



The reports were fueled when Shatta Wale announced the appointment of his new media officer.



But in a recent post shared on his social media pages, the Dancehall artiste has refuted the claims that the he has sacked Bulldog.

He indicated that his earlier post was about his new Public Relations person and not a new manager.



Shatta Wale called on media entities to be circumspect with their reportage and also seek clarity whenever the need be.



