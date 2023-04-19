Shatta Wale receives Gramps Morgan at KIA ahead of album collabo

Shatta Wale and his guest Gramps Morgan

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, alias Shatta Wale was at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday evening to welcome Gramps Morgan to Ghana.

The Morgan Heritage member arrived at the airport to a sizeable welcome crowd and was captured in a video with Shatta Wale making their way out of the facility into a waiting car.



"GHANA I have touchdown for the @morganheritage @shattawalegh @JChameleone



Collab on the NEW Morgan Heritage Album “The Homeland” PRE ORDER NOW," Morgan posted in a tweet hours after his arrival.



Accompanying the tweet were photos of himself and Shatta Wale along with other associates.



The three-time Grammy award-winning artist flew into Ghana from Uganda, where he had promoted the album on which he is set to collaborate with Shatta Wale.





