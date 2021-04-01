Shatta Wale releases ‘April Fool’ single a day after announcing retirement

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Award-winning Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has announced that his upcoming “Gift of God” album will be his last body of work as a musician.

He made it known via social media on 31 March 2021 that the album is “his retirement album”, adding that he intends “to go into new businesses and create employment for those who still want to follow the course”.



He posted: "THIS #GOGALBUM WILL BE MY RETIREMENT ALBUM. Made enough to go into new businesses and create employment for those who still want to follow the course!".



Barely 15 hours after making the announcement, the Shatta Movement boss released a song titled ‘April Fool’.



Some social media users have, therefore, questioned the veracity of the retirement announcement even though it was not mentioned in the song.



Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior, postponed the release of his ‘Gift of God’ album last year.



The ‘Borjor’ hitmaker said that even though “preparation toward my studio album, GIFT OF GOD #GOG is still underway – my team and I are working tirelessly to put together a timeless album that will stand the test of time and give all my fans and music lovers around the world an unforgettable experience” – the decision to pull the plugs on it was made "after considering the negative impact of the coronavirus on mankind."

He, however, hinted at releasing the ‘Gift of God’ album in 2021.



"We were looking at dropping the album this year, but upon second thought, looking at how the coronavirus pandemic is taking a heavy toll on mankind, we have decided to postpone the final release date to next year 2021," he noted.



He also urged the public to "take the virus seriously because it’s real".



“Follow the protocols. Protect yourself at all times, wear nose masks, wash your hands regularly and use hand sanitizers more often and practise social distancing," he said.



The 'Gift of God' album is expected to have the feature three other big Ghanaian artistes; Stonebwoy, Samini and Sarkodie, as well as Nigeria's JoeBoy, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.