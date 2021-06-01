Shatta Wale renders apology to road contractor

Shatta Wale, musician

• Shatta Wale has apologised to a road contractor for being assaulted by a member of his team

• The engineer on-site, Kennedy Acquah, says the artiste was angry that they did not extend the work on the road to his office.



• Shatta Wale, in a video, said he regretted his actions



Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has issued an apology to the project manager at Oswal Investment Limited for ordering thugs to assault him and his workers.



The project manager, Kennedy Acquah said he was attacked for not extending the work on the road to the artiste's office.



Mr Acquah is reported to have told Shata Wale's team to take the matter up with the project supervisors of the Department of Urban Roads.



However, on Monday, an angry Shatta Wale stormed the site despite the roadblock to question the engineer about their failure to heed to his request.

The contractor also said Shatta Wale drove on the freshly asphalted road demanding the people stop work.



The controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has rendered an apology to the assaulted victim.



A trending apology video sighted by GhanaWeb has shown Shatta Wale expressing regrets for the unfortunate incident.



"The man in question is someone that I know and have always wanted to meet. It is so unfortunate that things have to happen this way.



I also want to say sorry to Kennedy for everything that happened and I hope he finds a place in his heart to forgive me. It is Ghana, and we are one people. I believe God takes care of the rest", he said.



