Shatta Wale replies Nana Aba for comparing him to Sarkodie

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has expressed his displeasure with regard to how some individuals compare him to rapper, Sarkodie, in the music industry.

According to him, he finds it baffling when some prominent personalities in the country compare him to other artistes such as Stonebwoy or Sarkodie to determine who is the best in the industry.



Shatta Wale stated that Sarkodie does not come close to him in the music industry because he gained popularity before the rapper commenced his career.



He described the comparisons as “stupidity.”



“This is stupid, why would you compare me to Stonebwoy or Sarkodie? When I became popular in 2004, Stonebwoy was nowhere to be found. The people you are comparing me to is like I’m in JHS 3 and you’re comparing me to a class four pupil.



"I’m a good person that’s why Nana Aba Aba Anamaoh said it. If Sarkodie is the biggest artiste that’s fine but don't involve me. If you are not well-informed about an issue don’t comment on it,” he warned while speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



His reaction comes after Nana Aba Anamoah, while speaking in an interview with 3Music TV, hailed Sarkodie for his flawless nature but stated that Shatta Wale is mostly involved in controversies that mar his reputation.

“Sarkodie does no wrong so when I am watching him I don’t look for faults. Shatta is so sweet but the perception people have about him sometimes irks me. They think he is violent and rowdy but that’s how he portrays himself,” she said.



Nana Aba Anamoah’s comment seems not to have been received well by Shatta Wale who has come out to fume about such comparisons.



