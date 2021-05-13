Shatta Wale resurrected Ghana music – Sam George

Shatta Wale

Samuel Nartey George has described Dancehall Musician, Shatta Wale, as someone who resurrected the music industry in Ghana.

The Ningo-Prampram MP described the musician as the Faiza in the Ghanaian music industry.



He explained that Shatta Wale has added something to his brand which has appealed to a certain base of music lovers in the country.



“What Shatta has also done for the Ghanaian music industry is that he has created a certain movement; so, it is now the 1 Don, 1 Gad etc. Shatta is a trail brazier,” he told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat.



Sam George continued: “Shatta’s career was effectively dead. Shatta is like the Faiza of music in Ghana, Faiza raises dead male organs with Viagra; Shatta resurrected the Ghanaian music.



“When the guy was Bandana, we thought his career was dead, he had a beef with Samini and Samini ‘murdered’ him and the guy disappeared and then the next thing we see is the resurrection.”

The MP noted that now Shatta Wale is big and all the musicians in Ghana have played a certain role in the music industry but the Ghanaian music is very local which is preventing the Ghanaian musician from winning international awards.



Sam George argues that the African songs winning international awards are local with a lot of English lyrics that resonate with the larger continent.



He further indicated that all the French musicians who sing in their local dialect have built a certain class and leverage for themselves.



"They have built a certain class and leverage for themselves [...] for music to win a Grammy, it's not just about it being danceable or lyrics, it's about the marketing of it. Our boys are comfortable cooking up a wicked beat dropping some dope lines on it..." he stressed.