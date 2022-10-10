Shatta Wale's Gift of God cover released 7 days before album launch

The GOG album cover

Music lovers have finally been blessed with the official cover of Shatta Wale's much anticipated 'Gift Of God' album set to be released in 7 days' time.

The album which is to be launched on Monday, October 17, will also mark the African Dancehall King's 38th birthday celebration.



Ahead of the double celebration, Shatta on Monday dawn published the cover of the GOG album which has been widely shared across social media platforms by his teaming fans and followers.



The album cover pictures the head of Shatta Wale on a gold coin with 7 stars and 'GIFT OF GOD' embedded on it. The incoming project took the musician almost 3 years to produce despite several calls for its release.



Shatta also added the first track on the album titled 'Cash Out' to his big announcement and urged fans to be patient.



"SHATTA MOVEMENT WAY OUR WAY !!!! Just follow the Journey and let’s move together !! Less talk more work !!! #GOGALBUM22," read his Facebook post.

