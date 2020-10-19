Shatta Wale’s 'I want to marry you' statement to me was skewed – Haillie Sumney

Canadian-born Ghanaian actress, brand influencer and TV presenter, Haillie Sumney, has revealed that the viral video that surfaced on social media some months ago, which had Shatta Wale stating he wants to marry her was just a joke.

The mother of two, disclosed that she is not very familiar with Shatta Wale even though they have crossed path before in an interview on 4syte TV.



She made the disclosure in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show



Haillie, further debunking the dating rumour with Shatta Wale added that she was really surprised as to how that video was skewed by bloggers.

According to her, the story was made to make look like there was some truth in the news at the time.



Watch video below:



