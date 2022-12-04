Shatta Wale's apology: Mutual respect between artistes and event organizers important - Arnold

Ghanaian entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Ghanaian entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has asserted that it is about time artistes and event organizers accord mutual respect to one another to avert disagreements during events.

His comments come at the back of a viral video which captured Shatta Wale apologizing to the main sponsor of the Hogbetsotso show where he failed to perform over contractual breaches.



Speaking on the United Showbiz Show on UTV, Arnold explained that the reason for the consistent cases of Shatta Wale failing to perform at billed events is because there is a seeming lack of mutual respect between creatives and organizers in Ghana.



“We need to appreciate Shatta Wale for apologizing. However, the most important thing we need to consider is respect. I think moving forward, there must be some level of mutual respect between artistes and event organizers”, he said.



According to Arnold, artistes need to recognize the fact that through performances, they accrue some percentage of their revenues. Thus, it is important to build a good relationship with their partners who are the event organizers. He also encouraged event organizers to return same level of respect.

“The artists must realize that event organizers are bringing them business. Because sometimes the artist feel take event organizers for granted. One of the revenue generation point for every entertainer is gigs/performances. And the person who brings the gigs are the event organizers, thus there is a need to respect them,” he added.



“Event organizers must also respect artists because with no artists, there is no show. Therefore during contract signings, there is a need to respect the brand of the artiste,” he ended



