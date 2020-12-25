Shatta Wale’s cocaine addiction is now overboard – Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger, Television personality

Television personality Mona Gucci has released damning audio which could taint the relationship between Shatta Wale and Afia Schwarzenegger.

In the said audio, Afia Schwarzenegger is heard saying that Shatta Wale’s drug addiction is overboard.



“I was looking at Shatta Wale’s market value but I didn’t know his addiction to cocaine is now overboard,” Afia Schwarzenegger is heard saying.



Adding that “Shatta Wale introduced Efia Odo to his Sugar Mummy who owns the South African Wines Shop”.



There is a brewing confusion between Mona Gucci and Afia Schwarznegger where their dreaded secrets are been released on social media.

Over the week, Afia Schwarzenegger exposed Mona for being a scammer and cheating people of their hard-earned monies.



But this week, Mona Gucci has also been exposing Afia Schwarzenegger’s hypocrisy in some audio conversations she’s had with the owner of Pinamang Cosmetics.



