Shatta Wale's fake gun attack: All of us are free from the court case - Deportee

Gangee, Deportee and Nana Dope

Talent manager and former member of the Shatta Movement, Iddriss Yussif, better known as Deportee, has disclosed that he has been cleared of the court case involving Shatta Wale's fake gun attack that led to his arrest back in 2021.

In Deportee's latest update, he published a photo together with Shatta Wale's former Public Relations Officer, Nana Dope and Gangee announcing their freedom.



"Alhamdulillah today all of us are free from the court case. Myself, Nana Dope and Gangee.. you kno what man will try and plan evil against you but trust in god he is the master planner Alhamdulillah once again," read the caption of the Facebook post on December 16.



Deportee, Gangee and Nana Dope were named as accomplices when Shatta Wale was arrested by the Ghana Police Service for creating fear and panic over a fake gun attack staged in October 2021 on the occasion of his birthday.



After they pleaded guilty, all three accomplices were sentenced and fined GH₵960.00 each by the court presided over by Kizita Naa Kowah Quarshie.

Shatta Wale also pleaded guilty to the publication of fake news and testified that he took the phones of his members- Deportee, Gangee and Nana Dope to make the publication of his gun attack on social media.



The popular singer was fined GH¢ 2,000 by Circuit Court 4.



