Shatta Wale’s favorite daughter Kanea out with new song 'Yaayi'

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Budding Ghanaian singer Kanea has released a top-notch video for her new single titled 'Yaayi'.

Regarded as a light of the Ghanaian music industry as her name implies, Kanea made her debut with her single ‘Shatta Wale’, which got her an endorsement from the African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale.



Her sophomore single 'Yaayi' has enjoyed love from the masses. The song is a danceable motivation piece dedicated to all the hard-working youth across the globe.



It was produced by multiple award-winning producer MOG Beatz.

Due to the reception, 'Yaayi' has received a visual treatment with directing duties going to Kobe Outta. The video is top-notch and gives fans a blend of eye-popping cinematography and well-choreographed dance scenes.



the video below:





Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor