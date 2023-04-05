Shatta Wale’s first post after Andy Dosty's outburst

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Hours after Hitz FM morning show host Andy Dosty slammed Shatta Wale live on radio, the Dancehall musician, took to Facebook to share a post.

Earlier during a discussion on his ‘Daybreak Hitz’ show, Tuesday, Andy Dosty was peeved about the fact that Shatta publicly insulted his mother, yet fans were expecting him to promote his new ‘Maali’ album.



Andy Dosty was peeved with Shatta Wale’s disrespect coupled with the high sense of entitlement from an SM fan who queried his refusal to promote Shatta’s new piece.



"You want me to talk about it? An artiste that stands on stage and insults my mother and talks anyhow and foolishly to my mother, and you want me to what? If you don't have sense, I do. If you don't respect, don't come here. The woman who gave birth to me has lived a good life and has a good place to live. That's all I have said. I love my mother, and nobody, nobody... I won't speak ill of anyone's mother; she raised me well. You can fool around. The fooling is too much in this country.



“You will be sitting there, and they will want to come and sit here and say they want to promote their stuff. What do you want to promote? If that woman didn't give birth to me, where would you know me from? Foolish guy," a visibly infuriated Dosty fumed with rage.

The issue courted controversy and divided opinions as some people chastised Andy Dosty for being unprofessional while others defended him.



While some expected Shatta Wale to rebut with the same level of rage, the Shatta Movement boss, who is currently on a business trip in Kenya, has shared a post on Facebook that does not appear to be a direct response.



He wrote: “Am On a Mission So Me Never Bother When Dem Call Me Names, Listen When It’s Necessary Never Go Astray Breda, Trust God And Trust None Ah Dem And ’memba Always To Be Inna Ur Lane, Been To Jail, Got Bail. #MAALI.”



What Shatta Wale said that touched Andy Dosty’s nerve

Halfway through his performance at a concert in Takoradi, sometime in February, Shatta Wale paused and raised some allegations against two astute media personalities.



Shatta said some persons including Andy Dosty and Abeiku Santana have resorted to countering his unbreakable record of featuring on Beyonce’s track with Sarkodie’s Bob Marley feature.



He said these individuals have tried to place Sarkodie on the same pedestal as him (Shatta) following the former’s feature in Bob Marley’s ‘Stir It Up’ remix.



“Now I have made them confused. Because I have featured Beyonce so you want to counter me with Sarkodie. Tell those radio presenters, Andy Dosty and Abeiku Santana, your mothers!” he fumed.

Read Shatta’s post below:





















EB/BB