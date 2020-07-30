Shatta Wale’s image used as main promo trailer for Black is King film by Beyoncé

Click to read all about coronavirus →
The count down is still on for the release of Beyonce’s Black Is King film which is set to drop on July 31, 2020.
As it stands, Disney TV Plus is doing a massive promo for the film ahead of its release and it will interest you to know that Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale’s image is being used massively to promote the project.
Earlier today, we pressed here on the dancehall singer making an appearance with respect to him being part of the Black Is King project.
In 2 days, experience a new visual album. #BlackIsKing, a film by @Beyonce, is streaming Friday exclusively on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/qOzzGCtpAS— The Lion King (@disneylionking) July 29, 2020
The Black Is King film serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, a tie-in album curated by Beyoncé for the 2019 remake of The Lion King.
