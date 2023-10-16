Shatta Wale's prominence is tied to his swimming pool, fees for shows - Pundit

Shatta Wale and Vida Adutwumwaa

Vida Adutwumwaa, an entertainment pundit has delievered a stern critique aimed at dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

She claims there are only two things that the musician is able to sufficiently brag with in the music industry.



"Shatta Wale, if you want what makes him feel prominent in this industry, if you remove the swimming pool at his home and the money he charges for shows and I have it right here.



“You have publicly declared that you take US$100,000 for three consecutive time, you are not even ashamed that out of the three, you failed to show up for two major shows.



“You long to get the influence that Nigerians and some Ghanaian artistes go on tour and build, yet to build yourself and be humble to learn from them how they do it, you are being stubborn,” she submitted on the October 14 edition of UTV’s United Showbiz programme.



Vida was addressing the issue of Wale’s recent attack on Despite Media’s Kwasi Aboagye.

Aboagye attracted Shata Wale’s ire after he publicly disputed that Wale wasn’t paid £80,000 for his performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK.



In a video of his rant posted on social media, Shatta Wale joined Aboagye’s boss Fadda Dickson, and owner of Despite Media, Osei Kwame Despite in a verbal attack of October 12, 2023.



The presenter, however, has lamented the insults, especially at his boss, he holds that the artiste whose hallmark has become of disrespect and shamelessness will be given a dose of his medicine.



He added that those who will disrespect him will assault him on top.



“Others will disrespect and assault you on top. Because you are disrespectful and shameless… you want me fired? Go you know why I am learned and still in school?

“So, if you insult my bosses, continue, that is the only thing you’ll do. That is your stock in trade, that is your hallmark but attack the issues, deal with the issues,” he stated.



He also challenged the musician to file the necessary taxes on his earnings and publish the receipts to prove him wrong.



“If it is true you were paid 80,000 pounds, go and pay the tax on the amount and show us the receipt… you are the very person who made the announcement, go and pay the 16,000 pounds tax and come and announce same,” he added.





