Shatta Wale's response to Aisha Modi was unnecessary - Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment journalist and analyst Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo opines that Shatta Wale should not have wasted his precious time to respond to a claim and jabs thrown at him by Aisha Modi, a well-known Stonebwoy fanatic.
"I felt he could have done better," said Arnold in his submission on GhanaWeb TV's entertainment review show Bloggers' Forum, Thursday.
According to Arnold, Shatta Wale has in the last couple of years "introduced us to a certain corporate brand, new look and gave the impression of a transition from the typical Shatta Wale to a new Shatta Wale" hence did not have to go ballistic when Aisha Modi poked because he thought "there has been some elevation when it comes to brand positioning."
Aisha, a staunch fan of Stonebwoy had shared a photo of her icon traveling around the world, featuring international artistes and making money. That post did not come without a dig at other musicians who according to Aisha were sitting home idle.
“The fact that he decided to roam and take pictures in this corona era does not make him hardworking. Stop fooling,” a commenter said to be a Shatta Wale fan wrote.
This triggered a reaction from Aisha as she retorted: "Tell your king to stop sleeping with his cousin and work hard. You fools should bring yourselves and you’ll hear nonsense."
A livid Shatta Wale rebutted, asking Aisha to respect herself.
"You claim to live at East Legon; I also reside there so try and step foot in my house and see if you won’t receive slaps. I will slap you and it will be worse than what Stonebwoy did to Angletown," he cautioned.
Speaking on the show hosted by Abrantepa, Arnold argued that although Aisha overstepped, Shatta Wale should not have glorified the accusation of a fan nor the comment that Stonebwoy is featuring international artistes with a response because Shatta Wale's achievement in the music industry is enormous.
"If I were a Shatta Wale fan or Shatta Wale myself, I would not fret over any comparison now because Shatta Wale has done the most. The feature with Beyonce is the biggest collaboration in the last century-plus in Ghana. Until somebody features any artiste bigger than Beyonce - and that could be Michael Jackson, the man is dead - it is inestimable," he mentioned.
Watch the show below. Arnold's submission starts from the 12th minute.
