Shatta Wale's 'retirement' talk is likely linked to depression - Nhyira FM's Ruthy

Combination photo of Ruthy and Shatta Wale

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and entertainment pundit, Ruthy has shared insights as to what may have led to the decision by award-winning singer, Shatta Wale to retire from music after his GOG album.

Shatta Wale had confirmed reports that he is retiring from music during an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM so as to venture into other businesses and also in order to give way for other artistes to shine.



In an interesting revelation made by Nhyira FM’s Ruthy, she attributed Shatta Wale’s announcement of retirement to depression.

According to her, the Shatta Movement Empire founder had missed out on Grammy and BET awards and thoughts of having nothing to show for after all these years of music have made him depressed.



Ruth argued on live radio that there are a lot of older musicians in Ghana who are still doing music so Shatta Wale who is relatively younger has more to do in terms of giving Ghanaians good music.