Shatta Wale shows respect to Kennedy Agyapong in Kumasi

Shatta Wale met Kennedy Agyapong in Kumasi

Popular Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artiste, Shatta Wale has shown massive respect to Kennedy Agyapong.

In a video Zionfelix.net chanced upon, Shatta Wale was seen bowing down to greet the Assin Central Member of Parliament.



He was heard thanking the vocal MP while shaking hands.



The legislator disclosed how proud he is about him and Stonebwoy.

Jokingly, Mr Agyapond stated that Shatta Wale has bonked all the Nima girls. They burst into laughter following his remark.



Their meeting took place at Kumasi where Shatta Wale received a rousing welcome some days ago.



