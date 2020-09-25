Shatta Wale smooches Efia Odo

“Tonight is your night; bad man go make you smile,” sings Shatta Wale as the dancehall artiste lays the foundation for his intended amorous affair with Efia Odo having been obsessed with the slim fair lady.

And so he prepares adequately and sets the mood right with even more romantic words, relaxation in a jacuzzi, beautifully arranged lighted candles and a cigar placed in between his index and middle fingers.



As captured in the ‘Bad Man’ music video shot and directed by PKMI, the ‘love birds’ smooch on a bed decorated with white pillows and duvet.



The video was released on Thursday. It has triggered reactions from tweeps with some expressing admiration.

Last month, Shatta Wale reportedly surprised Efia Odo with $50,000 - equivalent to GH¢ 287,000. The money, according to reports, was a birthday gift.



