Shatta Wale snubbed me because of Sarkcess - Strongman

Strongman Burner

Strong Empire Chief Executive Strongman, known in real life as Vincent Osei Kwaku, has hinted at a possible collaboration with the Shatta Movement boss Shatta Wale.

The Pilolo hitmaker said: “I have already sent a song to him and waiting for Shatta to do his part”.



The multiple-award winning rapper appeared on the Personality Chat segment on Akoma FM‘s flagship drivetime show Kwantenpon Drive hosted by Tony Best.



According to Strongman Burner, being a signee to Sarkcess Music hindered his collaboration with Shatta Wale.



“Shatta Wale didn’t want to do music with me because I was with Sarkcess Music, but I think now we are cool after I left the label,” he said.



Tony Best asked Strongman why he thinks it’s difficult for an artiste to manage a fellow artiste and be successful.



“I think there are no proper contracts when an artiste signs another artiste in Ghana music industry and that might be a cause,” he answered.

Strongee, as he is affectionately called, also spoke about his upcoming album dubbed ‘10 AM’.



The album has ten 10 songs with four songs already released, including Bossu featuring Medikal, Pilolo wth Kelvin Boy and Walayi with Dope Nation.



Female songstress Wendy Shay is also on the Mokobe hit song.



“Wendy is one talented singer, her voice and artistry is uniquely on point,” said Strongman.



Strongman emerged from a reality rap show and later won the maiden edition of the Next Big Thing in GH Rap competition.



He now runs his own record label ‘Strong Empire’.

