Shatta Wale spotted engaging in prayer session with sing-a-thon contender

Shatta Wale praying with Afua Asantewaa

Shatta Wale has once again stirred conversations on social media with a video of him fervently praying for the sing-a-thon contestant, Afua Asantwewaa.

The Shatta Movement boss was captured holding hands and praying with Afua Asantewaa in her inner space, where her performance is taking place.



Shatta, who trooped in her during her break period, bent before her, issued some words of encouragement, kissed and hugged her.



This was captured in excerpts of videos from the event that have since gone viral.



Netizens who have come across the development have commended Shatta for showing immense care and support to the contestant.



Others have also alleged that it is only an attention-seeking stunt.

Meanwhile, more and more Ghanaian celebrities are trooping into the Akwaaba Village in Accra to show their massive support for Afua Asantewaa’s bid to break and set a new sing-a-thon record.



The likes of Sarkodie, Nana Ama McBrown, Sista Afia, Efya, Wendy Shay, Cina Soul, DKB, Salinko, Kuami Eugene, John Dumelo, and a host of others, have been present to witness the ongoing feat.



On Monday, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stormed the venue to offer words of encouragement to Afua Asantewaa, urging her to make history for Ghana.



Afua Asantewaa enters day four of singathon



Afua Asantewaa has currently surpassed the halfway mark of her attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

She entered into the fourth day of the sing-a-thon and has so far done about 79 hours, which is more than half short of Sunil Waghmar’s 105-hour record.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel





EB/BB