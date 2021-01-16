Shatta Wale 'takes over' Twitter after 'firing' at Burna Boy

Shatta Wale and Burna Boy

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has taken Nigerian Musician, Burna Boy to the cleaners following some allegations levelled against him by the latter.

Shatta Wale in his recent Instagram video alleged that Burna Boy failed to confront him when he had issues with him but rather went around speaking ill of him to others.



The said video has received massive attention across all social media platforms including Twitter where “Shatta Wale” has topped Ghana's trends.



However, Burna Boy is yet to officially comment on the statements made by the SM Boss, Shatta Wale.



Below are some comments from Twitter user on the ongoing beef between the two artistes:

I just love the spirit Shatta wale have within him. Only God can bring Shatta wale down not human being. — kumasi_Borga (@ShattaKumasi) January 16, 2021

It's an undeniable fact that Shatta Wale made Burna Boy popular in Ghana and Africa!???? — UCC SHATTA WALE ???????????????????? (@iamsamuelpagge) January 16, 2021

Shatta Wale becomes the first Gh artist to get hit song in 2021. #1DON ????????????. Let’s wait maybe they will be a come back pic.twitter.com/cZpdYA6opx — ShAtTa WaLe is A Legend???????????????? (@mezzaih_gh) January 16, 2021

so Shatta Wale just dey make this noise just to promote 1Don music video. aaah — 1GAD (@papcornpapi) January 16, 2021

Is it safe to say Shatta Wale is the male version of Akuapem Poloo ????? — Don Sarkcess Big Brother (@princedavid_gh) January 16, 2021

Too proud Shatta wale use to take care of him when he was a nobody but now he’s too arrogant — ???? (@knxvoz) January 16, 2021

Herh akoa wei



Aaah eyy saaa them born you nor keep like that.. Shatta wale helped burna boy advertise his market in Ghana..sigh https://t.co/Lzo8zKaqpi — Wilber_force???? (@wil_ado) January 16, 2021

Shatta wale is funny when he's not even trying ???????? https://t.co/3LI5VNNAcC — Enyam? (@Enyam_23) January 16, 2021

So when shatta wale's album drop, shatta fans go stream, then burna fans too go stream and compare with twice as tall. Der norr the numbers go double. This beef is a win for shatta ???? — The beautiful???? (@this___beauty) January 16, 2021

Shatta Wale comes for Burna Boypic.twitter.com/uC7cLOavTb — Faith Olaniran Nigeria (@olaniranfaith) January 16, 2021

@burnaboy acknowledged Shatta Movement in his song titled THIS SIDE on the African Giant Album. 3yrs ago @shattawalegh recorded a song titled MY GUY and told us Burna Boy is his guy. Before then, Burna Boy tweeted, shatta wale is his favorite artiste so fuck if u don't rate him. — ???????????????????????????? ???????????? (@citizenyao) January 16, 2021