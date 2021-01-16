0
Entertainment

Shatta Wale 'takes over' Twitter after 'firing' at Burna Boy

Shatta Wale And Burna Boy 7 Shatta Wale and Burna Boy

Sat, 16 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has taken Nigerian Musician, Burna Boy to the cleaners following some allegations levelled against him by the latter.

Shatta Wale in his recent Instagram video alleged that Burna Boy failed to confront him when he had issues with him but rather went around speaking ill of him to others.

The said video has received massive attention across all social media platforms including Twitter where “Shatta Wale” has topped Ghana's trends.

However, Burna Boy is yet to officially comment on the statements made by the SM Boss, Shatta Wale.

Below are some comments from Twitter user on the ongoing beef between the two artistes:



















