Shatta Wale teases NPP, NDC

With all set for the 2020 General Elections, popular Dancehall and Reggae musician Shatta Wale says "EkaAbafie" for any political party who loses this year's elections.
The "Eka Aba Fie" term is the Akan language that connotes a loss of investment and has been popularized in a new song by Ghanaian rapper Opanka featuring the self-acclaimed Dancehall King.
The song produced by MethMix has received massive airplay over the past few video accompanied by some funny clubs.
As part of promoting the song in this campaign session, the dancehall king, tweeted with the caption “If you lose the election de3 eka Aba fie ooo”
Below is the post
Notably this the first feature between the two artistes in what can be considered one of the best collaboration of the year.
Opanka is expected to release an EP in January 2021.
If you lose the election de3 #EkaAbaFie ooo ???? #SM4Peace https://t.co/a3mzVlB2Bz— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 5, 2020
