Shatta Wale threatens to 'blow' blogs over 'Blow Up' free downloads

Musician Shatta Wale

Musician Shatta Wale has expressed displeasure relative to how some blogs have posted his recently released international single, Blow Up, for free downloads.

He posted a tweet threatening legal action against such blogs.



"All those blogs that published #BlowUp for free downloads take it down, some of you will be used as example by the law!!" his tweet read.



The new single which features Jamaican artiste Skillibeng was released on March 19th.



Wale and Skillibeng were recently named in the top 5 most streamed dancehall artists on Audiomack, with the Jamaican taking the number 1 spot.



The single is produced by Gold Up Music.

Shatta Wale is also gearing up to release his Gift of God album this year, with fans anticipating the highly publicized Mansa Musa featuring Vybz Kartel on that album.



In a follow-up tweet, he advised on the best way to access his music.



"Streaming of my songs on my digital store is the way (check bio for links), don’t listen to music for free, get the apps on your phone and stop using google searches to download songs, most of dem are fake sites..." he said.



