Shatta Wale to headline Uniland Campus Fest at UCC

Shatta Wale

Award-winning music superstar, Shatta Wale is on the Uniland Fest Campus train to thrill fans at the UCC campus this Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Known for his superb and unforgettable performances, Shatta Wale as the headliner will share the stage with some mainstream and popular campus artists to give a groundbreaking music concert.



Uniland Fest has been tagged as one of the most entertaining campus events that discovers talents and also helps to establish them to become mainstream creatives to boost their financial freedom.



Uniland is an avenue prepared to give opportunities to spend time exploring university life, networking—meeting students and staff, making friends, and having an action-packed, fun experience that yields quality results.



The festival seeks to create more space for young African talent by amplifying their voice on a global scale. It promotes tourism, trade, and investment in the Ghanaian youth market and around the world and also create an atmosphere to reconnect, reunite, and strengthen Ghanaian diaspora communities in Africa, especially Ghana.



Uniland is established to bring together the best African creatives and networks among tertiary education and market in the youth of the African mainstream through Afrobeats, Hip Hop, RnB, Dancehall, Amapiano, electric music, and other genres of music as a universal language and more to celebrate; and maintain a quality networking of students in universities and tertiary institutions across the world.

The festival treats its audiences to a musical spree, acoustic performances, and back-to-back live music on centre stage. The maiden event will showcase a massive lineup of artists, with other major artists to be revealed soon.



The festival will connect celebrities and students in Ghana with influencers and neighbouring international students worldwide.



So far, the festival has been on over six university campuses in Ghana and is gearing up to step on other campuses with a three-day music festival across West Africa, Europe, and America, with the climax party in December.



Apart from the musical performances, the festival features immersive art installations, culinary delights, games, and a vibrant atmosphere, making it a truly unique experience for festival-goers.