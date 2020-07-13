Entertainment

Shatta Wale turns 'deliveryman', pulls up at Medikal’s house with stacks of cash

Shatta Wale delivers money

It seems Shatta Wale has taken up a new job as a deliveryman, probably as a side hustle since the Coronavirus pandemic has crippled the music business.

But his delivery service isn’t for food, home appliances or other essential services but money.



Yes, you read it – Money.



The controversial dancehall star, over the weekend, pulled up at hip-hop artiste Medikal’s house to deliver stacks of cash.



Though he presented himself in the video he shared online as a deliveryman, he didn’t show up with the usual motorbike.

He showed up riding a quad bike like a pro.



“One Don just came to bless me at home. I was just in the house and he showed up to give me money,” Medikal revealed.



Watch the hilarious moment Shatta Wale delivered cash to Medikal below.





