Entertainment Mon, 10 Aug 2020

Shatta Wale unfollows everybody with the exception of Beyonce and Vybz Cartel on instagram

It is quite unclear why Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has unfollowed everyone that he follows on Instagram, with the exception of Vybz cartel and Beyonce

He has also deleted all his post with the exception of the cover art of his “Already” feature with Beyonce on Instagram.

The SM boss is noted for his sociable character and friendly persona hence this latest action seems weird.

As sighted by sammykaymedia.com on his Instagram, he currently has 1 post, 2.7 million followers and 2 followings.

Source: Sammy Kay Media

