Shatta Wale wants Lawyer Nti probed over coronavirus

Combination photo of 'lawyer' Nti (l) and Shatta Wale

Lawyer Ntikateche Bombay Isaiah of ‘Kejetia vs Makola’ fame needs to be investigated over how coronavirus came into Ghana, this is the position of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

In a January 20 tweet, the musician hilariously suggested that by virtue of having started wearing gloves three years before the virus arrived in the country, lawyer Nti needed questioning.



In defense, the lawyer quoted Shatta’s tweet stating that the call for a government probe could affect his continued participation in the ongoing presidential election petition.



“If the Gov't investigate me and they take me off the Election Petition case, me and you paaa for Ghana here eh...,” he said.

Lawyer Nti became a household name for his role in the court sitcom with his wild combination of English and sartorial appearance. He initially used to appear in Judge Louis Lamis' court in oversized tailcoats and colourful hand gloves.



Ghana recorded its index coronavirus case in March 2020, the country currently has over 56,200 recorded cases out of which 2,100 plus are active cases. Police have been instructed to enforce mask-wearing and other restrictions to help curb spread of the virus.



