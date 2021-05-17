Shatta Wale wins award at 39th IRAWMA

Shatta Wale won the award for 'Best Virtual Entertainer Of The Year' category.

Ghana’s Shatta Wale was one of the few Ghanaians who could pick up an award when the winners for the 39th edition of International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA 2021) were announced last night.



This year’s award was held virtually on Sunday, May 2, under the theme, ‘Reggae/World Music Still Rise.'



Shatta Wale won the award for the 'Best Virtual Entertainer Of The Year' category.



Aside from Shatta Wale, Ghana’s DJ Switch and Kwame Yeboah also made the country proud by winning in some categories of the awards.



Sarkodie and Stonebwoy however failed to pick awards, even though they were nominated in some categories as well.



Below is the full list of winners:



1.Emperor of Reggae & World Music – Hon. Bob Marley Award for Entertainer of the Year



Buju Banton *WINNER



Koffee



PopCaan



Protoje



Sizzla Kolongi



2. Peter Tosh Award for Recording Artist of the Year – Sponsored by IRIE FM



Buju Banton



Koffee



PopCaan



Protoje



Tarrus Riley



3. Jacob Miller Award for Best Male Vocalist – Sponsored by



Chronixx



Gramps Morgan



Proteje



Romain Virgo



Tarrus Riley *WINNER



4. Best Female Vocalist – Sponsored by Missyquai Signature Hair



Etana



Koffee *WINNER



Lila Ike



Sevana



Noami Cowan



5. Gregory Isaacs for Best Song – Sponsored by DSE (Downsound Entertainment)



“Blessed”- Buju Banton



“People LIke You” – Gramps Morgan



“Lock Down”- Koffee *WINNER



“Like Royalty”- Protoje & PopCaan



“Lighter” – Taurus Riley & Shenseea & Rvssian



6. Toots Hibbert Award for Best Album/CD – By MCGES (Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sports)

“Upside Down- Buju Banton *WINNER



“In Search of Lost Time”- Protoje



“Higher Place”- Skip Marley



“One World” – The Wailers, featuring Skip Marley, Farruko, Shaggy and Cedella Marley.



“Hot Shot 2020”- Shaggy



7. Best Crossover Song



“People Like You” – Gramps Morgan



“Don’t Walk Away”- John Legend, featuring Koffee



”Party Next Door” – PopCaan, featuring Drake *WINNER



“I Don’t Know Why” – Rvissian, featuring Shenseea, Swae Lee and Young Tug



”Slow Down”- Ship Marley and “H.E.R.”



8. Best Gospel Song



“Forgiveness”- Eddie Neblett



“People Like You” – Gramps Morgan *WINNER



”Carry Me” – Kevin Downswell



“Watch Over Me” – Jermaine Edwards



“I’m Gonna Trust You” – Judith Gayle



9. U-Roy Award for Best Male Dancehall Artist



Beenie Man



Buju Banton



Bounty Killer



Govana



Popcaan



10. Best Female Dancehall Artist



D’Angel



Jada Kingdom



Shenseea



Spice



Stefflon Don



11. Best New Entertainer – Sponsored by IRIE JAM – 360



Alicia Harley – Jamaica



Nailah Blackman- Trinidad



Nomcebo Zikode – South Africa *WINNER



Sevena – Jamaica



Skillibeng – Jamaica



12. Best Virtual Entertainer of the Year



Agent Sasco



Beenie Man & Bounty Killer – Verzuz



Buju Banton

Capleton



Shatta Wale *WINNER



13. Best Calypso/Soca Entertainer



Farmer Nappy



Kes



Nadia Batson



Nailah Blackman



Patrice Roberts



14. Best Dancehall Stagecraft Entertainer – Sponsored by Onstage TV Winford Williams



Agent Sasco



Beenie Man & Bounty Killer- Verzuz Battle



Buju Banton



Desta Daps



Sizzla Kalonji



Spice



15. Best Latin – Reggae Flavor Entertainer



Bad Bunny – Puerto Rico



Daddy Yankee *WINNER



Don Omar



J. Balvin



Ozuna



16. Best African Dancehall Entertainer



Buffalo Souljah – South Africa



Shatta Wale – Ghana



Stonebwoy – Ghana



Patoranking – Nigeria



Winky D – Zimbabwe *WINNER



17. Best Afrobeat Entertainer – Sponsored by African Spectrum



Burna Boy – Nigeria



Davido – Nigeria



Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania



Master KG, featuring Nomcebo Zikode “Jerusalema” – South Africa



Wizkid – Nigeria



18 . Best Virtual Showcase/Concert



Beenie Man vs Bounty Verzuz Battle



Rebel Salute



Reggae Sumfest



Sarkodie – Black Love Virtual Concert



19. Best R&B/Hip Hop & Reggae Collaborated Song

“Trust” – Buju Banton and Tory Lanez



”Slow Down”- Skip Marley and H.E.R



”Twist” – Drake & Popcaan *WINNER



“Don’t Walk Away”- Koffee – featuring John Legend



“Love Mi Ladies“ – Oryane – featuring Sean Paul



20. Best Reggae Rock Entertainer



Gentleman *WINNER



Rebelution Band



SOJA



Slightly Stoopid



Stick Figure



21. Best Young Entertainer (18 years and under) – Portland Curry Fest



DJ Switch * WINNER



DJ Whitney



Kailash



Wayne J.



22. Best Music Video



Buju Banton “Blessed”



Master KG, featuring Nomcebo- “Jerusalema” *WINNER



Sevana – “ Mango”



Taurus Riley & Shenseea “Lighter”



Sean Paul- “Love Me Ladies”



The Wailers, featuring Skip Marley, Farruko, Shaggy and Cedella Marley- “One World”



23. Mutabaruka Award for Best Poet/Spoken Word Entertainer



Antonia Valaire, Aka Christina Williams



Malachi Smith



Richie Innocent



Vachi Kepwe Di Poet – Zimbabwe *WINNER



Wise Wurdz



24. Most Cultural/Educational Entertainer



Anthony B.



Capleton



Ras Takura - WINNER



Mutabaruka



Kabaka Pyramid



25. Dennis Brown Award for Most Promising Entertainer



Bugle



Lila Ike



Orisha Sound

Sevana - WINNER



Skillibeng



26. Best Instrumentalist – Sponsored by 25th Century Radio



Dean Fraser



Kubix



Bongo Herman



Kwame Yeboah - WINNER



Sly & Robbie



27. Best Sound System/DJ



Dynamq – Africa *WINNER



Little Thunder – Canada



Pink Panther – Jamaica



Tony Matterhorn – Jamaica



28. Best Caribbean Entertainer – Sponsored by VP Records



Beenie Man



Bounty Killer



Buju Banton



Kes



Sean Paul



29. Record Producer of the Year – Sponsored by Balloons by Jaki Jade



Chimney Records - WINNER



Dane Ray



Andron “IzyBeats” Cross



Notnice



Rvssian



30. Comedian of the Year



Chris “Johnny” Daley - WINNER



Ity & Fancy Cat



Majah Hype



Oliver Samuels



Prince Pine



31. Marcus Garvey Humanitarian Award Nominees



Bounty Killer



Buju Banton -WINNER



Sharon Wiles



Sonia Patterson- Portland Curry Fest.



IRAWMA Award of Honor: Papa Michigan



IRAWMA Special Philanthropist Award: Josef Bogdanovich



RAWMA 2021 Inductee IRAWMA Hall of Fame/ Lifetime Achievement Award recipient: Ziggy Marley.