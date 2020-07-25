Entertainment

Shatta fans on cloud nine as video with Beyoncé pops up prior to official release date

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale and American singer Beyonce

Ahead of the official 31st July, 2020, release of Beyoncé’s music film, Black is King, which features music videos from “The Lion King album”, a video has popped up online which is purported to be the “Already song” music video featuring Shatta Wale.

In the video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, which could be described as a trailer, the Ghanaian dancehall king, Shatta Wale seated on a throne and a horse doing his own thing like a king.



The video has since generated a lot of buzz on social media with a section of netizens stating he is the biggest artist in Ghana because of the feature he did for Beyoncé, others are also of the opinion the video was leaked to create a hype and frenzy before it’s finally released.



A parody of Shatta Wale posted on his twitter handle saying …. "people thought Shatta was telling lies when he initially said he had recorded a music video with the world super icon “Beyoncé”.

His tweet also got a parody of Stonebwoy commenting, he wrote …. “Social Distancing video”



