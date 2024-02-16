Shatta never loved me, I don't regret leaving the movement - Addi Self

Addi Self is a Dancehall artiste

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Addi Self and former member of the Shatta Movement has revealed some details about his relationship with Shatta Wale, his former boss and mentor.

Speaking on the Sunup Show on Shobiz TV, Addi Self said that he felt like he was not loved or appreciated when he was with Shatta Movement.



He added that he does not miss Shatta Movement even though he left the group four years ago.



"Sometimes I feel like when we were together, he never did have love for me or something like that because of certain things I see online and stuff like that.



"It's been four years since I left there. I've not seen him. I'm just trying to grow up and focus on my career. Because you got to focus on your own thing," he said.



Addi Self said that he is happy with himself and does not care about portraying a false image of happiness.



"I don't regret (leaving Shatta Movement). It's the same place where I feel like they don't love me. I just feel happy because God has shown me, real people. It's not about TV, social media, and stuff like that. People see us on TV and feel like these people are all happy and all that. They see videos and things, but you don't know what's going on," he reiterated.

Addi Self said that he is now focusing on his career and his brand.



"So I think this is the time that Addi Self is doing his own thing now. Trying to grow my brand and all that," he said.



