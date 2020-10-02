Shatta spoke out of anger, judge my talent for yourselves – Joint 77 tells Ghanaians

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale and Joint 77

Ghanaian artiste, Joint 77 has appealed to Ghanaians not to judge his musical prowess and talent based on statements Shatta Wale made after their fallout.

According to him, Shatta Wale is a good-natured person who made a social media post calling his militants lazy out of anger and did not mean evil.



Commenting on Shatta Wale’s outbursts after their fallout in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ with DJ Adviser, he said, “People say Shatta Wale was trying to kill my career after we broke apart but I know he spoke out of anger.”



The artiste revealed that he needs to work harder and prove to Ghanaians that he has something better to offer and not lazy as stated by his former boss.



The ex-militant furthered, “Ghanaians should not listen to any negative vibes about me but they should get my songs and judge me for themselves.”

When asked if leaving the Shatta Movement had affected him negatively, Joint 77 indicated that the incident had rather increased his following.



“When I was leaving the Shatta camp, I had some 20,000 followers on Facebook but after leaving, the number increased to 100,000.



Shatta Wale recently called the famous militant group lazy and disbanded them.



Joint 77 who was a member of the group seems to have suffered the most as his former boss used policemen to retrieve a car he gifted his signee on his birthday.