She is mine, I call her baby - Big Akwes introduces his partner

Big Akwes and partner

Big Akwes, a popular Ghanaian actor and comedian, made quite an entrance at the recent VGMA event.

The actor showed up at the event with a beautiful woman by his side, and they were seen holding hands and looking quite comfortable together.



When a blogger asked Big Akwes about the identity of the lady, he simply replied, "She is mine, and I call her baby."



This response has sparked a lot of speculation and interest in the identity of the woman in question.



Big Akwes' statement suggests that he is in a committed relationship with the woman and that he values her deeply.



The actor's statement has also stirred up conversations about his personal life, as many fans and followers are eager to know more about the woman he introduced as his partner.

In addition to his headline-grabbing introduction of his partner, Big Akwes also made a statement with his fashion sense at the VGMA event.



Like many other celebrities at the event, the actor dressed to impress and showed off his unique style and fashion sense.

















You can also watch some of our programmes below.

















ADA/FNOQ