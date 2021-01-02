‘She’s high on something’ – Sonnie Badu’s former manager rubbishes Wendy Shay’s performance

A former manager of Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, Winfred Daniel Nii Adjaye has described as disappointing Wendy Shay’s performance on UTV on January 1, 2020.

Wendy Shay performed a couple of her hit songs including ‘Cut it’, ‘Stevie Wonder’ and ‘Masakra’ during UTV’s Day with the Stars show held on Friday, January 1, 2021.



Dressed in a pair of black biker shorts, a cold shoulder crop top, a pair of white boots and sunglasses, the Ruftown records signee mounted the stage alongside the Safoa Music Band.



But Sonnie Badu’s former manager who appears to have been keenly observing Wendy Shay’s performance said it was saddled with a lot of flaws.



“Watching UTV, I think there is something wrong with Wendy Shay. She is high on something I cannot tell. Bad performance,” he wrote on Facebook.



The show witnessed several other performances from Kuami Eugene, Mr Drew, Becca, YaaYaa, E-shun, X-doe, Nero-X, Brother Sammy and so on.

The event, held on the first day of every New Year brings together celebrities to either host or perform on various segments of the television station.







Watch Wendy Shay's performance below



