Shemima and I will get married in the next two years – Ali hints

• According to Ali, he has plans on settling down with Shemima soon

• Ali has described his relationship with Shemima as the best he has ever had



• The former Date Rush contestant has praised his partner for being a kind and respectful girlfriend



Former Date Rush contestant, Ali Mohamed has disclosed that he pictures himself tying the knot with his partner, Shemima in the next two years.



Ali in an interview on Talkertainment stated that the bond they both share has grown deep within a short span and to him, it is an indication that he should keep her.



According to the young actor, who thought of himself as the last choice for Shemima, he cannot wait to spend the rest of his life with her.

“I love her and she also loves me. We’re looking at getting married to her in about a year or two,” he stated.



He praised Shemima, whom he confirmed as his official girlfriend, for being kind and good to him.



Among her outstanding attributes that he mentioned, he said, “Shemima is very respectful. She is someone who does not talk anyhow. She respects me a lot, and she has been calling me. She has been good and kind.



