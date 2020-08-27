Entertainment

Sherifa Gunu joins politics

Ghanaian musician, Sherifa Gunu

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian soul musician, Sherifa Gunu, has joined national politics with her peace campaign.

She has consequently announced her intention to develop a programme line-up required to promote peace in northern Ghana ahead of the December 7 elections.



The regular hitmaker announced she would be performing with parliamentary candidates and constituency executives of the various political parties during this peace campaign tour.



Speaking in an interview, the top Ghanaian artiste pointed out why it is crucial for creative art personalities to use peace campaign in promoting governance, development and democracy in the country.



She believes it is vital for Ghana to protect the democratic credentials gained in the last two decades.



“Our democracy is still fragile. We need to jealously protect it in order to continue to enhance and promote good governance in the country,” she said

According to the artiste from Dagbon, many African countries she has visited to perform, over the years, have been celebrating the democratic achievements chalked by Ghana, and therefore as the leading democratic nation on the continent, all citizens must rise up, join her campaign against activities that could jeopardize the relative peace being enjoyed by all Ghanaians.



She said the democratic institutions in the country could work better with all categories of people contributing their quota, instead of limiting the governance process to only politicians and civil society organizations (CSOs).



“We should not limit governance to only politicians and civil society organizations. Although they are part and parcel, they cannot be described as the only stakeholders. Those in creative arts, education, health, safety, trade, business, agriculture among others are also required as citizens to play their part.”



The celebrated Ghanaian musician, known for her energetic performances on stage, has promised to join the political terrain with her peace campaign while urging other celebrities and creative artistes to do same.



Sherifa Gunu emphasized the significance of politics to nation-building and called on government to encourage citizens’ participation in national discourse.

“Nation-building is a collective responsibility and we all have diverse roles to play to address the challenges confronting our country.



“These challenges are surmountable only when we all commit ourselves, our resources, talents, creativity, hearts and minds into what I called ‘Project Ghana’.



“That way, we can make progress, develop the country and improve our own wellbeing,” she concluded.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.