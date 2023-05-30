Shirley Frimpong Manso is a trailblazer in the movie industry - Luckie Lawson

Ghanaian actress, Luckie Lawson

Ghanaian actress, Luckie Lawson, has expressed admiration for renowned movie producer, director, and CEO of Sparrows Pictures, Shirley Frimpong Manso.

The actress stated, while hailing Shirley, that she is not celebrated enough for her significant contributions to the growth of Ghana's movie industry.



In a report by Graphic Showbiz, Luckie praised Shirley for her exceptional work on films such as 'Perfect Picture,' 'Potomanto,' and 'Shampaign,' which have received widespread acknowledgment.



She also commended Shirley for her ability to excel in a male-dominated field, recognizing her as one of the best movie producers.



Luckie Lawson emphasized that Shirley should be celebrated for her role in challenging and surpassing her male counterparts.



"Shirley needs to be celebrated for her contributions to the growth of Ghana's movie industry. The producer-director role is mostly dominated by men, but Shirley has proven to be one of the best movie producers, challenging the men and achieving remarkable success. I really admire her for that."

Luckie Lawson has had the privilege of working closely with Shirley on the series 'Madam,' which provided her with a deeper understanding of Shirley's unwavering commitment and work ethic.



Stating some of her field experiences with Lucky Lawson, she acknowledged that the astute Filmaker's relentless pursuit of excellence is totally out of the world.



"I knew her to be one of the best, but I never knew her as someone who never rests until she gets what she wants. She wouldn't mind asking you to do several takes for one particular scene. In fact, a lot of actors refuse to work with her because she also wants the best. Working with her on 'Madam' brought me closer to her, and my admiration for her has grown. Some of us want to be like her and continue her good work. I have produced movies before, but Shirley is on another level."



