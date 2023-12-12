Shop manager arrested for death of popular gospel musician's brother freed

Perpetual Didier, IGP Dampare and the late Shadrach Arloo

Boafo Osei Kwame, the shop manager of Max Buy Ghana Limited, a retailer of electrical appliances at West Hills Mall, has been acquitted of murder by the Sowutuom District Court.

Boafo Osei Kwame had been arrested on January 30 and faced a provisional charge of murder for allegedly causing the death of a young man identified as Shadrach Arloo, the brother of Ghanaian gospel singer Perpetual Didier, by using a Taser.



In a tragic incident at West Hills Mall, Shadrach Arloo, lost his life after an altercation with two police officers.



The incident unfolded as Shadrach, who was set to travel to Germany, resisted a police search of his luggage, expressing concerns about potential planting of items.



Despite offering to accompany the officers to the police station, he was allegedly attacked, leading to his untimely death.



According to reports by Starr FM, the accused had been discharged as early as July 20, 2023, during a follow-up at the Court.

This decision came based on the recommendation of the Attorney General’s Department, following autopsy results related to an incident that occurred on January 30 of this year.



Magistrate Stephen Tebiri discharged the accused at the behest of Police Prosecutor Inspector MK Kwakye, who informed the Court that, according to a fiat from the AG’s department, Boafo Osei Kwame was to be released.



The postmortem report disclosed that Shadrach Arloo, 33, the deceased, died due to "Asphyxiation and obstruction of airway by a foreign body."



After the post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death, the Attorney General’s Office, through a fiat, recommended the discharge of the accused.



Magistrate Stephen Tebiri executed the discharge after Police Inspector MK Kwakye informed the Court of the directive in the fiat stating, "the accused should be discharged."

