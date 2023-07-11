0
'Show boy' - Joke Silva celebrates husband, Olu Jacobs with heartfelt prayers as he turns 81

Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva1.png Joke Silva and husband, Olu Jacobs

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Today, July 11, marks the 81st birthday of veteran actor Olu Jacobs and his wife, Joke Silva has gushed over him.

Celebrating her husband's birthday, Joke Silva posted a photo of the veteran actor on her Instagram page.

Joke Silva revealed that their son has been celebrating Olu Jacobs' birthday since May, but today is the official day for the celebration.

The loving and proud woman gave gratitude to God and prayed constantly for her husband.

She wrote: “Show boy. Happy birthday dearest as you add plus 1 @_olujacobs God is good… always Sir Js fans have been celebrating his birthday since May. Note…. Today is the official day 11th July”.

See some comments here

mofedamijo: "Happy birthday pathfinder. My knees are on the ground. Because you are, I’m"

ariesntaurus_events: "The pathfinder himself. The man that makes it easy to love him,to respect him,to honour him,to make him a mentor.A national treasure and a global icon..We love you inspite of any health challenges.You are widely honoured the man that makes the screen fascinating to see in my early days"

femiadebayosalami: "Happy birthday Daddy..LLNP"

mariachikebenjamin: "Happy birthday to a blessed man"

btmax_fashion: "Happy Birthday to a Worldwide Legend Many more years ahead sir"

oyetundeoluwatoyin: "Happy birthday Sir,and best wishes"

adesholasuccess: "Happy birthday grandpa"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ajoke Silva (@ajokesilva)

