Show much interest in your children's talents, gifts and passions - Parents urged

Children are the future

Source: Skbeatz Records

Ghanaian gospel musician and sonographer, Emmanuel Amofa, has urged parents to show absolute interest in the passions and talents of their children and the youth.

Mr Amofa, whose brand name is Jasper Chords Music said this, with reasons that it will make their wards encouraged, motivated and happy to be confident, improve, learn and make great strides as they grow up.



They would develop their talents and gifts without fear of being looked down with support from parents.



He made this disclosure in an Up-close Interview with Skbeatz Records on his 'Exclusive Interview' show on YouTube.



He further shared how challenging it was for him when developing his talent in his teens, enthused to be a keyboard player.

Through it all, he has been able to become one of the finest keyboard players in Ghana.



Mr Amofa is also an ordained Elder of the Church of Pentecost, based in Pentecostal International Worship Centre in Asokwa, Kumasi.



Jasper Chords Music is out with two classical Piano, Strings and Harp music videos from his new piano series project, which is now on YouTube.

Source: Skbeatz Records