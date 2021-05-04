Show some respect to Ghanaians - Serwaa Amihere charges at government amid #FixTheCountry demo

TV personality, Serwaa Amihere

Popular Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has called on the Akufo-Addo led government to show some respect to the people of Ghana.

Her call comes amidst an online movement led by Joshua Boye-Doe popularly known as Kalyjay calling on the government to fix the country.



The #FixTheCountry movement has consistently been in the top 5 trends in the country for the 3rd day in a row.



Meanwhile, supporters of the government have also been trending hashtags on the micro-blogging app, Twitter to counter the works of Kalyjay and several other celebrities including Serwaa Amihere and Efia Odo.



Some of the hashtags include #FixYourselves and #GhanaIsBeingFixed among others.

But for Serwaa Amihere, it is disrespectful on the part of the government and its supporters to tell Ghanaians to fix themselves amidst the hardships going on in the country.



The GH One TV journalist called on the government to show some respect, accept responsibility and fix the problems facing the country.



“It is insulting to tell citizens demanding action against increasing hardships to “Fix themselves”. Show Ghanaians some respect and resolve the problems causing the unbearable hardships and stop adding insult to injury.



